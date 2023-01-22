Madrid’s Gran Vía metro station decorates with tourist images of Torrevieja

Under the slogan CLOSE to what you image, the campaign will fill the interior corridors of the lobby of the Gran Vía Metro line which are decorated with vinyl prints of idyllic images of Torrevieja, among which the pink lagoon of the Natural Park stands out, as well as prints of the environmental wealth of the city. The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, and the Councilor for Tourism, Rosario Martinez, visited this metro station to witness in situ the spectacular photographs of Torrevieja that decorate one of the busiest stations in the entire capital of Spain. A station where thousands of people travel every day, both for leisure and work reasons, accounting for more than one and a half million people per month.