Mayor sets a target that in five years the tourist percentage of Elche’s GDP will equal that of the Valencia region

The mayor confirmed: “The town should aspire to 15.5 per cent of its wealth coming from tourism activities with 18 per cent of employment also in this sector, as is the case at the regional level. As well as meaning more tourism, this would translate into a better quality of life and well-being for the people of Elche.”

“Being a tourist brand is a recognition of the work we have been doing to position Elche as a relevant operator within the regional and national tourist panorama,” he added.

The regional Secretary for Tourism, Francesc Colomer, added: “Elche is a factory of beauty. It is difficult to find such a city with three world heritage sites, beaches, culture, gastronomy and congresses.”

The secretary finalised by emphasising that recognition as a tourist brand is “a story of meritocracy.”