Thousands take to the streets of Madrid to join protest against the Spanish government

By Laura Kemp • 22 January 2023 • 14:17

Image - Twitter

Yesterday, Saturday 21 January, thousands took to the streets in Madrid to join protests against the Spanish leftist government and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, calling for him to resign.

Thousands took to the street in Madrid, waving red and yellow flags, calling for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to resign. Some held signs with a photo of socialist Sanchez, calling him a “traitor”.

Approximately 30,000 people hailed Madrid’s Cibeles Square for the protest, said the central government’s delegation in the capital. Organisers claimed around 700,000 had actually taken part.

Right-leaning civil society groups called for the rally, backed by conservative parties including the main opposition conservative Popular Party (PP) and Vox.

The government’s decision to abolish the crime of sedation, of which nine separatist leaders were convicted over their role in the Catalonia region’s abortive secession bid in 2017, has angered the right. The crime was replaced with an offence carrying a lower sentence in prison.

The right conservatives are also angry about a flagship law against sexual violence that toughened penalties for rape but eased sentences for other sexual crimes, reports France 24 and Reuters.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal said to reporters that this is “the worst government in history” which “has divided Spaniards and freed rapists and coup leaders”.

Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the PP Party, who has attempted to push the party to the forefront since becoming its leader in April, did not attend the protest but encouraged members to take to the streets.

Pools are suggesting that the PP will win the general election at the end of the year, but would need the support of Vox to govern. Spain will be voting in regional and general elections in May,

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.