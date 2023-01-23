Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy to announce ‘appropriate decisions’ this week

By Chris King • 23 January 2023 • 2:27

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will be announcing some ‘appropriate decisions’ this week.

Speaking via video in his daily Telegram address to the nation on Sunday, January 22, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that a government deputy minister had been dismissed. He had been exposed by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) he explained.

Vasyl Lozynkiï, the First Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development was arrested on Saturday 21. In a press release, NABU accused him of allegedly receiving €370,000 to “facilitate the conclusion of contracts for the purchase of equipment and generators at inflated prices”.



Posting on Telegram, Zelenskyy said: “And I want this to be our signal to all those whose actions or behaviour violate the principle of justice. Of course, now the main focus is on defence, foreign policy, and war. But this does not mean that I do not see or hear what is being said in society at different levels”.

“And this week will be a time for appropriate decisions. These decisions have already been prepared. I don’t want to announce them now, but it will all be fair. In each situation, we will analyse everything in detail. The issues related to energy and procurement”.

“The relations between the central government and the regions. Everything related to procurement for the military. Society will receive full information, and the state will take the necessary powerful steps”.

“This is not something temporary, this is a real response. These are concrete actions. This is what we all expect from our institutions. From the state. I thank law enforcement officers who protect the law, the interests of the state, and ensure justice! I am grateful to the journalists who are looking into all the facts and establishing the full picture!”.

“We all have to do our part for our unity. It is by justice that the strength of society and the strength of the state are united”.

