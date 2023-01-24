By Imran Khan • 24 January 2023 • 18:00

Zelensky dismisses several Ukrainian officials following corruption allegations. Photo by Dmytro-Larin Shutterstock.com

Ukranian President Zelensky dismisses several senior officials in the biggest political shake-up since the Russian invasion

Ukrainnian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed several senior government officials during the biggest shake-up of the political landscape in the country, since the start of the Russian invasion.

More than ten officials were removed as Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior Zelenskiy adviser posted on Twitter, “The president sees and hears society. And he directly responds to a key public demand – justice for all”.

Zelenskyy’s personnel decisions testify to the key priorities of the state… No "blind eyes". During the war, everyone should understand their responsibility. The President sees and hears society. And he directly responds to a key public demand – justice for all… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) January 24, 2023

Official reports suggest that the list of outgoing officials includes five regional governors, four deputy ministers and a senior official from the presidential office.

This move came after Zelensky had earlier announced that “there would be personnel decisions – some today, some tomorrow”.

Meanwhile, a Kyiv based political analyst Volodymyr Fesenki said that some of the decisions to make changes, had been planned for a long time, “but were precipitated by a sudden spate of negative headlines”.

He added, “This is simultaneously an intensification of the fight against corruption, and a reaction from the president to critical articles in the media”, as cited by Reuters.

The long battle against corruption in Ukraine has been escalated in the country as Ukraine pursues its bid to join the European Union, at a time when the Russian invasion has made it heavily dependent on western support.

Ukraine´s prime minister Denys Shmyhal also made a statement during a cabinet meeting about the changes, stating that the country was making progress with its anti-corruption campaign.

“It is systemic, consecutive work which is very needed for Ukraine and is an integral part of integration with the EU,” he said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.