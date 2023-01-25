News in Brief – Business Extra

By Linda Hall • 25 January 2023 • 20:38

BIG ISSUE: Cost-of-living crisis is affecting sales Photo credit: CC/Sophie Robson

Big problem THE BIG ISSUE, which is sold by the homeless, almost went under during the pandemic, admitted its founder and editor-in-chief John Bird. Having survived, sales are currently affected by the cost-of-living crisis as millions across the UK struggle with inflation.

Cough up THE Crown Estate is suing Twitter for allegedly defaulting on the rent for the company’s London headquarters located near a prime Piccadilly Circus site. Billionaire Elon Musk, who also owns Tesla and Space X, took control of Twitter in October.

Record demand ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS’ revenue rose during 2022’s final weeks after increased demand and higher prices. Turnover rose by 16 per cent to £6.7 billion (€7.6 billion) in the 20 weeks ending on January 7 in all ABF’s companies, including Primark.

Pay rise TELEFONICA ESPAÑA employees will receive a 7.8 per cent pay rise backdated to last January after reaching agreement with the UGT and CCOO unions. After reviewing increases introduced since 2019, Telefonica is adjusting salaries in line with the present CPI.

Ibex debut ALMERIA-BASED marble company Cosentino, which trades in 40 countries, will be listed on Spain’s Ibex 35. The family-owned company has engaged JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to oversee the operation and will be worth an estimated €3 billion, insiders said.

