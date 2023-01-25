Victory for Mahou in its tussle with Spain’s tax authority Hacienda

By Linda Hall • 25 January 2023 • 14:27

MAHOU: Brewer’s €1.08 million tax fine cancelled Photo credit: CC/Daniel Lobo

BREWERS Mahou have finally won their eight-year battle with Spain’s tax authority, Hacienda.

The Supreme Court in Madrid has cancelled the €1.08 million fine that Hacienda imposed on Maho in December 2014, owing to what it saw as irregularities in the Corporation Tax (IS) the company paid during 2008 and 2009.

The disagreement between Hacienda and Mahou centred on calculations for advertising and publicity spending on promoting major events which included the 2008-2009 Volvo Ocean Race and the Quijote Fifth Centenary.

In 2021, the National High Court in Madrid confirmed a 2018 ruling from the Central Economic Administrative Tribunal (TEAC) backing Mahou in its confrontation with Hacienda, prompting the brewer to lodge its subsequently successful appeal to the Supreme Court.

