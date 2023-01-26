Former Russian Roscosmos manager burned alive in mystery fire at Moscow apartment

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 January 2023 • 13:39

A FORMER manager of multiple large Russian companies including Sukhoi, Menatep, Lukoil, Rusdragmet, and Roscosmos, was found burned alive in a mystery fire at his Moscow apartment, as reported on Thursday, January 26.

In the early hours of this morning (January 26) the deceased body of a top Russian manager, with links to Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos among others, was found after a fire broke out on the 17th floor of a building on Leningradsky Prospekt, Moscow.

Dmitry Pawochka, 49, who was also associated with Sukhoi, Menatep, Lukoil, Rusdragmeta and other top Russian companies, was found by firefighters tackling the blaze at the elite residential complex, as reported by starhit.ru.

According to early reports, the fire was caused after Pawochka fell asleep with a cigarette.

Russian news outlet Starhit reported the 49-year-old graduated from the Faculty of Economics of Moscow State University with a degree in economic theory and was studying for a post-graduate degree in global economics.

He worked for the Roscomsos state corporation, which was established in August 2015 to oversee and implement a comprehensive reform of the Russian space industry.

He also worked for the United Meat Group, banks Avtobank and Menatep), consulting companies Unicon MS – BDO Consulting and Alliance Consulting), scientific and educational structures RANKhigS and RUDN) and IT companies Galaxy Corporation and Rukard/Rusoft.

Dmitry was also involved in projects of United Aircraft Corporation, Sukhoi Holding, TNK, Lukoil and others. In addition, he was head of the department for international scientific and educational cooperation at the Higher School of Industrial Policy and Entrepreneurship, as reported by the Russian news Telegram channel 112.

The news of the former Roscosmos manager’s death comes after another Russian oligarch died under mysterious circumstances last month.

Russian real estate tycoon Dmitry Zelenov reportedly fell down a flight of stairs while visiting friends in France on December 9, 2022.

The 50-year-old was apparently out to dinner with friends in the French Riviera town of Antibes when he said he didn’t feel well.

Reports at the time suggested that Zelenov then fell down a flight of stairs sustaining serious head injuries from which he later died.

