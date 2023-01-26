Spain experiments with a modest pilot scheme for a four-day week

By Linda Hall • 26 January 2023 • 22:36

THE four-day week has become more likely thanks to the pandemic when both employers and employees began to rethink workplace flexibility.

One fewer working day doesn’t mean less work or a pay cut, however, as employees are paid the same, receive the same benefits and maintain the same workload.

Proponents hail the four-day week, arguing that if worker satisfaction increases, so will productivity, and Spain has already started a trial phase after the government launched a modest programme project in December..

The Spanish pilot scheme is a test to see if productivity will be boosted, as its advocates maintain. Meanwhile participating companies can receive aid from a €10 million government fund, although they will be expected to come up with ways of increasing productivity, Spain’s Industry Ministry Reyes Maroto said.

