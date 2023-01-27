BREAKING: Top British singer “off the market” after secret marriage to New Zealand filmmaker

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 January 2023 • 12:51

A POPULAR British singer has revealed she is “off the market” after announcing her secret marriage to a top New Zealand filmmaker.

British singer Rita Ora revealed her secret marriage to New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi on Friday, January 27.

“I am officially off the market people. I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been,” she said on Heart Breakfast.

“When the rumours came out is she, isn’t she? I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan… that’s not to say that is actually what happened.”

The former judge of The X Factor revealed that her special day “was perfect.”

“It was exactly, exactly how I wanted,” the 32-year-old said.

“It was nice and perfect. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes it was nice and sweet… Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”

Her new husband Taika David Cohen, known professionally as Taika Waititi, is a New Zealand filmmaker, actor, and comedian.

Waititi is an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and Grammy Award winner.

He is best known for his feature films Boy (2010) and Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016).

Whether Rita would ditch Ora and take Waititi’s surname was also discussed on the show.

The How We Do (Party) singer said: “I have definitely thought about taking his surname but I have worked very hard for this Ora name,” she said. “I don’t know… I haven’t really decided yet.”

The British hit-maker, who last year revealed she had signed a record deal with Berlin-based music label BMG, added: “I knew putting music out that was inspired by where I am at [in my life] – I knew the questions were going to come.

“I just thought I may as well put it in my music so this is the first time where the music does all the talking. It explains my love story which is on the album.”

