Rotary Club’s annual ward goes to Blanca Pastor from La Nucia (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 28 January 2023 • 21:26

OUTSTANDING STUDENT: Blanca Pastor, Rotary Club president Alfredo Melgar, Sergio Villalba, and Bernabe Cano Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

LA NUCIA resident Blanca Pastor Molina won the 11th edition of the Rotary Club’s Isidro Cortina award for the Marina Baja’s best student.

The €3,000 prize goes each year in recognition of an outstanding Marina Baja student’s efforts in achieving academic excellence.

Blanca, who studied at Colegio Almedia in Callosa d’En Sarria, obtained 11.84 out of a possible 12 in the Selectividad University entrance exam, the highest mark that any Marina Baja student has obtained in any previous edition of the Isidro Cortina award. She is now working for a double degree in Mathematics and Computing at the Polytechnic University in Valencia City.

La Nucia’s mayor Bernabe Cano and Education councillor Sergio Villalba attended the prizegiving by the Rotary Club’s Benidorm branch at the Hotel Benidorm Plaza on January 26.

“This brilliant student’s efforts and constancy deserve this recognition from the Rotary Club which encourages and rewards talent in our area,” Cano said.

