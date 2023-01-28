The author of the ‘Theory of Sensibility’ dies aged 83

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 January 2023 • 14:14

Xavier Rubert de Ventós - Image CC Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya

The author, philosopher and politician, Xavier Rubert de Ventós, who wrote the “Theory of Sensibility” has died at the age of 83.

The Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC) told Europa Press on Saturday, January 28 that he had passed away.

A Professor of Aesthetics at the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya and one of the founders of the Col·legi de Filosofia, de Ventós was also a member of the PSC in Congress, between 1982 and 1986, and in the European Parliament, between 1986 and 1994.

De Ventós was also a professor at the University of Barcelona (UB) and a visiting professor at several North American universities, including as Harvard, Brown, Berkeley, Cincinnati and New York.

Achieving fame after writing “Teoria de la sensibilitat nacionalista” (Theory of Sensibility) he went on to receive numerous distinctions including the Premi Ciutat de Barcelona (1963) for ‘El arte entasmismado’; the Premi Lletra d’Or (1969) for ‘Teoria de la sensibilitat’; the Josep Pla Prize for Narrative (1991) for ‘El cortesà i el seu fantasma’ and the Creu de Sant Jordi of the Generalitat (1999).

In all de Ventós wrote more than 30 books and was well known for his work on philosophy, ethics, aesthetics and politics, but most notably the “Theory of Sensibility.”

