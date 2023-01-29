By Chris King • 29 January 2023 • 3:06

Image of Aberdeen FC stadium at Pittodrie. Credit: Google maps - Aberdeen FC

Just 19 minutes after the ref blew for full-time, Scottish Premier League club Aberdeen sacked their manager Jim Goodwin following the 6-0 defeat by Hibernian.

Jim Goodwin has parted company with Scottish Premier League club Aberdeen. Just 19 minutes after the ref blew the full-time whistle on Saturday, January 28, the Pittodrie board fired the manager. His assistant Lee Sharp also suffered the same fate.

Following an unacceptable run of results since the World Cup break, the Club confirms it has parted company with Jim Goodwin and first team assistant manager Lee Sharp with immediate effect. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/a6iUK2EGgL — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 28, 2023

With just one win in the last 10 matches, a heavy 6-0 defeat away to Hibernian was the final straw following the loss to sixth-tier Darvel last Monday 23. The defeat to a team of part-timers five tiers lower than Aberdeen is generally regarded as the biggest shock in Scottish Cup history.

Goodwin left St Mirren to take over at Aberdeen last February 19, 2022, replacing Stephen Glass. He is the second manager to be fired by the Scottish outfit in two seasons.

Speaking with BBC Scotland after the game, an emotional Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack told them: “Jim is a good man, has given it everything here. I met him right after the game and he came up and gave me a hug and simply said, ‘I know, Dave, it’s just not good enough'”.

He continued: “So we part company for obvious reasons. Since coming back from the World Cup our away form has been abysmal, our form at home has been pretty decent. I think some of the players also need to take responsibility”.

“As a Dons fan, I’m 64 now, been going there for close to 60 years, I take responsibility. I am the chairman of the club and I have overseen the football side and the changes we have made”, Cormack explained.

“Like the fans, I felt quite humiliated today and I’m sorry – they were brilliant today. I am quite emotional about the club. It means everything to me. It’s our home city. I have been gone for a long time. I am rightly taking the pelters. I deserve it but I am determined to get it right”, he concluded, as reported by bbc.com.

