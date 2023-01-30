Dispelling the myth that breakfast is the day’s most important meal

By Linda Hall • 30 January 2023 • 10:37

: BREAKFAST: Possibly less important than some nutritionists insist Photo credit: Pixabay/Stokpic

BREAKFAST, we’re told, is the most important meal of the day.

Now, to the relief of those prefering a quick cup of coffee, some nutritionists are questioning this golden rule.

Studies which pronounced breakfast-eaters as healthier are frequently due to other factors including sleep patterns, they say.

This first meal is not vital for waking up or kick-starting the day, Dr Federica Amati, a nutrition scientist recently agreed.

“The body clock secretes the chemicals that help us wake up and get out of bed whether we have breakfast or not,” she maintained.

A 2019 British Medical Journal review also busted the myth that breakfast is must for weight-loss and this has since been backed up by studies which found that not eating first thing in the morning could actually assist weight loss.

