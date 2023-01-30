Mojacar travels to Belgium for the most important bicycle tourism fairs in Europe

There was a great deal of interest in the dates and hotels available, with the intention of re-establishing the trips and tourist packages which had been interrupted by the pandemic.

As a result of these contacts, professional relations have been reopened and next winter the support of this sector will be a reality in the plans of the Town Council to break with seasonality and offer tourist and economic stability throughout the year.

Mojacar has a hotel industry specialised in this segment of tourism, and with professionally trained agents for the resurgence of sports tourism with guarantees. Thanks to its climate, facilities, landscape and entrepreneurs, it is undoubtedly a consolidated “cycling destination” in Europe.