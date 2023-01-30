Damning reports claim massive cover-up by China, US and UK over origins of coronavirus Close
Mojacar travels to Belgium for the most important bicycle tourism fairs in Europe

By Anna Ellis • 30 January 2023 • 17:45

Mojacar travels to Belgium for the most important bicycle tourism fairs in Europe. Image: Mojacar City Council.

The Councillor for Tourism, Emmanuel Aguero, met again with numerous Belgian, national and international clients and companies related to the sector, many of whom had already travelled to Mojacar before the pandemic.

There was a great deal of interest in the dates and hotels available, with the intention of re-establishing the trips and tourist packages which had been interrupted by the pandemic.

As a result of these contacts, professional relations have been reopened and next winter the support of this sector will be a reality in the plans of the Town Council to break with seasonality and offer tourist and economic stability throughout the year.

Mojacar has a hotel industry specialised in this segment of tourism, and with professionally trained agents for the resurgence of sports tourism with guarantees. Thanks to its climate, facilities, landscape and entrepreneurs, it is undoubtedly a consolidated “cycling destination” in Europe.

 

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

