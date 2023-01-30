Damning reports claim massive cover-up by China, US and UK over origins of coronavirus Close
More than 5,000 runners from 50 countries will take part in the Murcia Marathon

By Anna Ellis • 30 January 2023 • 15:58

More than 5,000 runners from 50 countries will take part in the Murcia Marathon. Image: Pavel 1964 / Shutterstock.com.

The event which is being held on February 5 reached a new milestone in 2023 by becoming part of the Spanish Marathon Masters Championship.

Mayor, Jose Antonio Serrano, confirmed: “The marathon is the ultimate running event and a demonstration of the capacity for self-improvement, hard work and commitment of sportsmen and women.”

“It is a sporting event, but also a social, educational and tourist event that makes our Murcia, our land, even greater.”

“I would like to encourage and wish the best of luck to the athletes taking part. It will be a day that will fill the streets of Murcia with colour, sport and health.”

He added: “Murcia offers a perfect weekend plan, both for runners and their companions, who can enjoy attractions such as the city’s gastronomy and heritage.”

The start of the 10-kilometre race will be at 8:45.AM and the marathon and half-marathon at 9:30.AM, from Avenida Teniente Flomesta. The finish line will be in the Plaza Cardenal Belluga.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

