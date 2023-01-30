Paw-sitive start to 2023 at Paws-Patas animal shelter with plenty of fundraising events planned

By Betty Henderson • 30 January 2023 • 14:39

Supporting Paws-Patas enables the group to continue with their life-saving work, helping abandoned pets to find new, loving homes. Photo credit: Paws-Patas (Via email)

Paws-Patas animal shelter has bounded into 2023 with excellent news from adopted shelter animals who have enjoyed warm welcomes and plenty of love as they settle into their new homes, bringing joy to new owners.

The shelter still has plenty of animals up for adoption, which can be viewed online at: www.paws-patas.org as well as by making a visit to the shelter which is located between Los Gallardos and Turre, near to Vera.

Paws-Patas are searching for new volunteers to help out at the shelter. Accommodation is available for volunteers if required. Dogs and cats are continually brought to the animal shelter and as they work tirelessly to improve their lives and find their forever homes, volunteers are needed to support them in this work.

The shelter is also organising a whole host of fundraising events throughout the year including a Spring Fete on Sunday, April 16. The fair will be held at Oasis Pool Bar and offer artisan products at a variety of exciting stalls.

For more information or to book a stall at the Spring Fete please get in touch by email: [email protected].