Shocking dog attack kills four-year-old girl in UK

Police in the UK shot a dog after it attacked and killed a four-year-old-girl in Broadfield, Milton Keynes

A shocking incident took place inside the back garden of a home in Milton Keynes after a dog attacked a four-year-old girl and killed her.

According to official reports, the girl names Alice Stones was attacked at 5 pm local time on Tuesday, January 31, as the police rushed to the house in Broadlands, Netherfield.

The animal was then shot dead by the officers after they reached the scene of the attack.

Emergency services also rushed to the scene but said that she was pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

As per reports in the Sun, neighbours revealed that they heard screams from Alice´s mother after the incident took place, just before the police arrived.

“We heard desperate screams last night. I heard ‘she’s dead! She’s dead”, one neighbour said, adding, “It sounded like Louise shouting. They were piercing screams.”

“It’s horrendous. Alice goes to school with my children. It’s so upsetting.”

Police said that no one else was injured during the incident and said that the dog was humanely killed.

“This is an absolutely tragic incident, in which we believe that a child has been killed after being attacked by a dog”, said a statement by Superintendent Matt Bullivant.

He added, “Clearly, we are in the very early stages of an investigation, and it would be wrong and unhelpful to speculate as to the exact circumstances of this incident at this point.

“However, in order to ensure public safety, a decision was made earlier this evening to destroy the dog involved, and this has been done humanely.

Bullivant further continued, “I understand how much of an impact this will have on the community and on the wider public, and people can expect to see a large police presence in the area this evening and beyond while our investigation continues.

“I would like to reassure people that there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the wider public at this time.

The Police have also said that no arrests have been made in the case as investigations continue.

