Qatar Airways set to resume its summer connection from Malaga to Doha

By Anna Ellis • 01 February 2023 • 13:34

Qatar Airways set to resume its summer connection from Malaga to Doha. Image: Colin C66 / Shutterstock.com.

It is expected that there will be four flights a week from June 2 until September 11.

Malaga will join the airline’s global network of more than 150 destinations.

Flights from Malaga will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing from Malaga at 3:45.PM and arriving in Doha at 11:45.PM (local time). In the case of flights departing from Qatar, the flight will depart at 7:50.AM and arrive at Malaga-Costa del Sol airport at 2:15.PM (local time).

The company has highlighted in a statement that this connectivity allows international travellers to visit the Costa del Sol and discover all that Malaga has to offer, “a unique destination to enjoy in the summer months.”

Smaïl Boudjennah, Regional Manager of Western Europe for Qatar Airways, said: “It is great news to be able to resume our route to Malaga for another year in the summer of 2023.”

“Spain is a very important destination for Qatar Airways and to have four connections during the summer season is always a source of pride for us, especially this year when we are celebrating the fifth anniversary of the link between Malaga and Doha.”

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

