Qatar Airways set to resume its summer connection from Malaga to Doha

Malaga will join the airline’s global network of more than 150 destinations.

Flights from Malaga will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing from Malaga at 3:45.PM and arriving in Doha at 11:45.PM (local time). In the case of flights departing from Qatar, the flight will depart at 7:50.AM and arrive at Malaga-Costa del Sol airport at 2:15.PM (local time).

The company has highlighted in a statement that this connectivity allows international travellers to visit the Costa del Sol and discover all that Malaga has to offer, “a unique destination to enjoy in the summer months.”

Smaïl Boudjennah, Regional Manager of Western Europe for Qatar Airways, said: “It is great news to be able to resume our route to Malaga for another year in the summer of 2023.”

“Spain is a very important destination for Qatar Airways and to have four connections during the summer season is always a source of pride for us, especially this year when we are celebrating the fifth anniversary of the link between Malaga and Doha.”