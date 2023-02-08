British low fare airline Jet2 to offer new connections between seven UK airports and Mallorca from April

By Betty Henderson • 08 February 2023 • 13:40

British budget airline, Jet2 will offer more flights to Mallorca from April this year. Photo credit: Markus Mainka / shutterstock.com

AS the tourism sector prepares for another busy season, British airline giant Jet2 has announced more connections between the UK and Mallorca. The budget airline said it was responding to increased demand with the announcement on Tuesday, February 7.

The move is set to increase air services to Mallorca from five English airports; Belfast, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle and two Scottish airports; Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The airline is also set to increase connections from the UK to Tenerife after noticing increased demand from tourists to the two island destinations. The supplemented services are set to get underway from April this year.

The company’s CEO, Steve Heapy, explained the decision with the announcement saying, “The early summer season is proving to be enormously popular in both destinations and we are very pleased to be offering even more choice and flexibility as a result of today’s announcement”.

The decision is part of the British company’s current strategy to expand flight availability beyond the peak summer period to offer customers more flexibility and choice.