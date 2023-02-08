Mallorca’s regional government to strengthen cybersecurity with new campaign from local university

By Betty Henderson • 08 February 2023 • 12:32

Mallorca regional government is partnering with a local university to strengthen cybersecurity for the public and for public sector workers. Photo credit: TierneyMJ / shutterstock.com

IN the age of the internet, it can be difficult to protect your private information and avoid falling victim to online scams, but the regional government of Mallorca is coming together with the Universitat de les Illes Balears (UIB) to create a cybersecurity campaign.

The regional government announced its new campaign on Monday, February 6, saying that cybersecurity experts will contribute their knowledge to help local residents to protect their details and online security.

Mallorca’s regional government explained their goals with the campaign saying they want to avoid cyber attacks that endanger data and disrupt public services”.

The course is set to cover vital aspects of online security including password protection, browsing, social media and email safety. Experts from the UIB have contributed to the campaign, meaning that information is up-to-date and deals with current cybersecurity challenges.

As well as materials available to the public, the regional government is also set to offer training to public sector workers to ensure that cybersecurity measures remain robust in all public institutions, and protect against cyber attacks.