RCD Mallorca has a new famous fan as Zoe Saldana soaks up the atmosphere at Real Madrid defeat

By Betty Henderson • 08 February 2023 • 13:25

Real Club Deportivo Mallorca President Andy Kohlberg offers Zoe Saldana with a jersey with her name after watching the club defeat Real Madrid. Photo credit: rcdmallorcaoficial and zoesaldana (via Instagram)

ZOE Saldana has been busy at work filming new Paramount+ series in Mallorca, but that doesn’t mean she’s not had time to check out what the island has to offer.

The Hollywood star enjoyed a tour of Real Club Deportivo Mallorca stadium on Sunday, February 5 after watching the Mallorca side beat Real Madrid. Club representatives presented the Avatar actress with a shirt with her name emblazoned on the back, later sharing the video to their Instagram page, thanking Saldana for her visit.

In the video, club President Andy Kohlberg and CEO Alfonso Díaz offer Saldana the shirt which she excitedly shows to cameras while her children run around in front of her.

Saldana was present for Mallorca’s defeat of current second-placed and 35-time La Liga winners Real Madrid. The actress has been soaking up the atmosphere in the island as filming for her new series comes to an end.

Co-star and Assistant Director, Nicole Kidman left the island on Saturday, February 4 after spending several weeks on the island. Kidman and Saldana appeared to get closer during the filming, sharing a video to their Instagram pages.