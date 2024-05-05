Elche: A gastronomic adventure awaits.

By Anna Ellis •
Elche isn’t just rich in culture; it also boasts delicious food that reflects its local bounty.
Influenced by its orchards and nearby coast, Elche’s gastronomy offers a diverse array of dishes.
One standout is “Arroz con costra,” a flavourful egg-baked rice dish.
Other favourites include rabbit and snail paella, and the classic “Puchero con pelotas,” a hearty meatball stew.
Seafood lovers will appreciate El Hondo mullet with garlic mayonnaise, along with coastal seafood delicacies.
For dessert, indulge in locally grown fruits like dates, figs, and pomegranates. Don’t miss the iconic “Tortada de Elche,” a delicious almond cake, or the sweet block of dried figs.
Wash it all down with traditional drinks like “Cantueso” (thyme liqueur), “Paloma” or “Nugolet” (aniseed with lemon and sugar), and date liqueur.
Whether you’re craving a sit-down meal or some tasty tapas, Elche has something for everyone.
Explore the city’s restaurants, or venture into the surrounding countryside for authentic Mediterranean fare, international cuisine, or innovative dishes from talented chefs.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
