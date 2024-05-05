Reclaim stolen jewellery from National Police

By John Smith •
Published: 05 May 2024 • 15:06
Thousands of items waiting to be reclaimed
Credit: National Police
If you have been the unfortunate victim of theft either through a mugging on the street or a break in at your home, the National Police may be able to help.
Although they probably receive more publicity for the high profile arrests of drug smugglers, fraudsters and large scale criminal activity, officers are also involved in catching thieves and bringing them to justice.
So if your have lost jewellery, pens, coins or watches then you are invited to visit the National Police online virtual jewellery exhibition where there are literally thousands of items which have been recovered and need to be returned to their owners.
This year the National Police celebrate their 200th Anniversary as an active police force in Spain and there are numerous events taking place around the county and there is even a special coin produced by the Spanish Mint.
The larger the amount of stolen items that can be recovered and returned to their rightful owners, the more successful the National Police can claim to be.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
