Reclaim stolen jewellery from National Police

By John Smith • Published: 05 May 2024 • 15:06

Thousands of items waiting to be reclaimed Credit: National Police

If you have been the unfortunate victim of theft either through a mugging on the street or a break in at your home, the National Police may be able to help.

Have you lost jewellery to theft?

Although they probably receive more publicity for the high profile arrests of drug smugglers, fraudsters and large scale criminal activity, officers are also involved in catching thieves and bringing them to justice.

So if your have lost jewellery, pens, coins or watches then you are invited to visit the National Police online virtual jewellery exhibition where there are literally thousands of items which have been recovered and need to be returned to their owners.

National Police are 200 years old

This year the National Police celebrate their 200th Anniversary as an active police force in Spain and there are numerous events taking place around the county and there is even a special coin produced by the Spanish Mint.

The larger the amount of stolen items that can be recovered and returned to their rightful owners, the more successful the National Police can claim to be.