Have-a-go-heroes capture jewellery thieves

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 15:58

Citizens arrest. Credit: tamara.reyes.902/Facebook.com

People power was very much in evidence as two men who had just robbed a jewellery store were apprehended as they tried to make their getaway.

On Monday, March 18, brave locals stepped in to thwart a jewellery heist in Sanlucar de Barrameda, Cadiz .

At around 10:35 am, an audacious robbery took place at a local jewellery store on Barrameda Street. The assailants, armed and dressed in blue overalls, attempted to make their escape on a moped laden with stolen valuables. However, their plan was foiled by vigilant locals.

A bold intervention

Video footage captured by a bystander shows the moment the two robbers emerge from the jewellers and attempt to speed away on a moped.

One brave man realised what was happening and blocked their exit, before wrestling them to the ground. As the moped tumbled, the thieves and their freshly stolen loot spilled onto the pavement, whereupon several more residents joined in, detaining the culprits until law enforcement arrived.

The National Police promptly took control upon their arrival, confiscating a short weapon, a mace, keys to a vehicle, two motorcycle helmets, a spray bottle, and two backpacks brimming with jewellery. The swift action of the community and police ensured the robbers could not evade justice.

Aftermath and ongoing investigation

The robbers are believed to be part of a nomadic criminal group, prompting an ongoing investigation to uncover any further illicit activities they may be involved in.

The courage displayed by the Sanlucar de Barrameda community has not only prevented a successful theft but has also potentially hindered a series of crimes.

This incident highlights the power of collective action and the importance of community vigilance. While the bravery of these residents is commendable, it also serves as a reminder of the risks involved in confronting criminals directly.

The investigation continues, with the hope of bringing to light the full extent of the robbers’ criminal activities.