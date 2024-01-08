National Police Smash Jewellery Heist Gang

By John Ensor • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 19:58

Some of the items seized in police investigation. Credit: interior.gob.es

The National Police recently dismantled the workings of a Colombian gang that specialised in violent robberies at jewellery stores at shopping centres in Spain.

The sting operation which was conducted in November 2023, led to the arrest of four individuals in Madrid and Sevilla, revealing a spree of six heists across various Spanish provinces,

The robbers targeted establishments in Valladolid, Albacete, Malaga, Madrid, Alicante, and Jaen. The total value of the stolen goods is estimated at a staggering €190,000.

Elaborate Planning And Execution

The group’s modus operandi involved meticulous planning and execution. Initially, they scouted the target location, inspecting the jewellery store to ensure the presence of high-value items and identifying potential escape routes. Their disguise tactics included changing clothes used during reconnaissance to avoid detection.

During the heist, one individual would enter the store under the pretence of purchasing gold chains, displayed on roll-up blankets.

At the right moment, they would snatch the blanket, employing force if necessary, and flee to a waiting accomplice on a motorcycle. A third team member conducted surveillance, ensuring a smooth escape.

Seizing Assets And Uncovering Drug Trade

The investigation led to not just arrests but also significant seizures. Police recovered €4,465 in cash, various pieces of jewellery, clothing, GPS trackers, a remote video surveillance spy camera, along with a haul of electronic devices and documentation.

Interestingly, the police also discovered two bags of a narcotic substance, identified as ‘2C-B’ or ‘pink cocaine’. This find suggests that the group partially funded their operations through drug sales, diversifying their criminal activities.

Sophisticated Crime Syndicate Unravelled

The National Police’s effective coordination and investigative measures have been pivotal in dismantling the itinerant criminal network.

Their efforts have not only solved six major robberies but also exposed the group’s involvement in the drug trade, showcasing the many facets of modern criminal enterprises.