Armed Robbers Posed As Police In Estepona

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Nov 2023 • 19:28

Seizure included cash, firearms and police items. Credit: PoliciaNacional/X

A violent gang who posed as law enforcement officers has been arrested following a robbery in Estepona.

In a decisive operation, the National Police have successfully dismantled a notorious criminal group known as the ‘Tripocho’ gang. The group became infamous for committing armed robberies with brutal violence, often masquerading as law enforcement officers, as reported by the Spanish Ministry of Interior.

Robbery In Estepona Leads To Breakthrough

The operation began in February this year, following a violent robbery at a slot machine collection office in Estepona. The culprits demonstrated extreme violence and wore bulletproof vests resembling those used by security forces. A stolen vehicle used in the escape was later located on a residential street which provided a significant lead in the investigation.

Investigations revealed the involvement of the ‘Tripocho’ gang in the heist. As the victim entered the premises, the attackers, disguised with balaclavas clothed with bulletproof vests carrying firearms, followed the victim inside. After attacking him, they stole a briefcase which contained €16,000.

Arrests And Seizures

Persistent efforts by the police led to the identification and arrest of five individuals connected to the robbery. The suspects face charges of robbery, belonging to a criminal organisation, illegal possession of weapons, and drug trafficking. The continuing investigation keeps open the possibility of further arrests.

During the operation, five searches were conducted in Sevilla and Malaga. These raids resulted in the seizure of real and replica firearms, various police-related items including bulletproof vests and Guardia Civil badges along with narcotics, and €13,000 in cash.

This successful operation underscores the National Police’s dedication to combating organised crime and safeguarding public security. Their proactive approach and meticulous investigative work have once again proven instrumental in disrupting criminal activities and ensuring community safety