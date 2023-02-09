Malaga firefighters rescue two people alive from Turkey earthquake rubble

By Chris King • 09 February 2023 • 19:09

Image of rescue operation in Turkey. Credit: [email protected]

Firefighters from Malaga helping in Turkey after the devastating earthquake, have rescued two people alive from under the rubble.

As reported by Malaga Provincial Council, members of the Malaga Provincial Fire Department Consortium (CPB), yesterday Wednesday, February 8, were a part of the rescue team that pulled two people alive out of the rubble in Turkey.

Specifically, they were operating in the Turkish town of Antioquia – in Hatay province – two days after massive earthquakes struck the southeast of the country.

Tres contingentes con 8 efectivos del @cpbmalaga se encuentran en #Turquía apoyando en las tareas de búsqueda de supervivientes tras el #terremoto que ha sacudido el sudeste del país y el norte de Siria. Trabajan con ONG y provistos de perros de rescate y material especializado. pic.twitter.com/vzlLNcQhmU — Diputación de Málaga (@diputacionMLG) February 8, 2023

A total of three contingents, activated by the NGO Bomberos por el Mundo firefighters and among which are professionals from the Malaga Provincial Consortium, travelled to Turkey between Monday and Tuesday this week. They went with the purpose of making themselves available to the local authorities to help in the work of locating people alive buried under the catastrophe.

According to the pre-established plan, they were divided into four canine teams and three support personnel. Their task was to help in the work of location, mobilisation and logistics.

Using the specially-trained dog teams that accompanied them, the firefighters hope to be able to indicate to the local authorities the places where extractions can be made.

According to reports from the Malaga Provincial Council. it is expected that all the contingents will return to Spain this Sunday 12. The firefighters have reported though that they are prepared to extend their stay in Turkey if there are still possibilities of continuing to find survivors.

The devastating earthquakes that shook Turkey and Syria on Monday continue to accumulate deaths and injuries with each new balance. Many thousands of people have lost their lives and countless more have been left homeless on the streets. Thousands of buildings were damaged and hundreds completely or partially collapsed as a result of the tremors.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a three-month state of emergency in the ten affected provinces. Some 25,000 people, including the military, are taking part in the rescue efforts, according to Orhan Tatar, a senior official at Afad, the national emergency agency. He revealed that €12.1 million in urgent funds had been released to help the ten most affected provinces.

