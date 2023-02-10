Icy weather hampers rescue efforts as Turkey and Syria quake death toll tops 20,000

By Simon Smedley • 10 February 2023 • 7:26

Image of an earthquake being registered. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

Well over 20,000 are now confirmed to have been killed in Monday’s earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

The latest figures released indicate that 17,600 people had died in Turkey and the death toll was at least 3,377 in Syria.

The toll surpasses the more than 17,000 killed when a similar quake hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

Freezing conditions are now threatening the lives of thousands of survivors who are currently without shelter, water and food, with Turkey’s president – Recep Tayyip Erdogan – calling the quake “the disaster of the century”.

A major international relief effort is gathering pace.

The World Bank has pledged $1.78bn in aid to Turkey including immediate finance for rebuilding basic infrastructure and to support those affected.

But the efforts of 100,000 or more rescue personnel on the ground are being hampered by a number of logistical hurdles, including vehicle shortages and devastated roads.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that a second humanitarian disaster will strike unless survivors can get access to shelter, food, water and medicine “very fast”.

The WHO’s Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Kluge, told the BBC the organisation’s staff in Turkey’s Gaziantep have to sleep in cars because “there’s still hundreds and hundreds of aftershocks”.

The UK’s King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have been thanked for a “generous donation” by the UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) which is helping earthquake survivors.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also tweeted that they were supporting the appeal.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, said they were “horrified to see the harrowing images” in the aftermath of the earthquakes.

Funds will provide medical aid, shelter, food and water to thousands.

Many in Turkey have been critical of their government’s response to the crisis, while international aid has generally been slow to arrive.

Some 77 men and women from the UK International Search and Rescue, made up of firefighters and medics, arrived in Turkey on Wednesday and have already helped free people trapped under the rubble.

The first 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday, February 6, followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor hours later.

Turkish President Erdogan has declared a three-month state of emergency in the 10 provinces worst affected.

