NATO websites hacked, including that of the Headquarters of Special Operations Forces

By Chris King • 13 February 2023 • 2:21

Hackers attacked websites connected to NATO, including the portal of the Headquarters of Special Operations Forces.

NATO websites, including those of the Headquarters of the Alliance’s Special Operations Forces, were hacked on Sunday, February 12. Citing a representative of the organisation, it was reported by the DPA news agency.

Cybersecurity experts were said to be actively investigating the incident, which affected ‘several websites’ of NATO, said the source. The alliance did not give any other details, noting only that it constantly faces hacker threats and takes the issue of ensuring security in cyberspace ‘very seriously’.

According to the DPA, there were allegations made earlier in the day on social networks – in particular on Twitter – that activists from the pro-Russian Killnet group were behind the attack.

Killnet was associated with a recent in January on the websites of German government agencies and banks. Commenting on this information, Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, told reporters that the Kremlin is surprised that any group of hackers is associated with Russia, noting that he considers this accusation to be absurd, as reported by tass.ru.

