By Chris King • 13 February 2023 • 23:28
One dead as train derails in Montgomery County, Texas, after colliding with an 18-wheel lorry
Another train has derailed in the United States today, Monday, February 13, this time in East Montgomery County, Texas. At least one person is said to have died after the 16-car freight train left the tracks. Local authorities have warned of a possible hazmat incident, as reported by Upward News.
🚨 JUST IN: Today, 16 rail cars derailed in Montgomery County, Texas; at least one person has died.
Possible hazardous material situation. pic.twitter.com/iter18T6Jk
— Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 13, 2023
🚨 JUST IN: Today, 16 rail cars derailed in Montgomery County, Texas; at least one person has died.
Possible hazardous material situation. pic.twitter.com/iter18T6Jk
— Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 13, 2023
As was the case when another train derailed in the Ohio village of East Palestine 10 days ago, this derailment also occurred near a waterway. This time, it is a major river, the Rio Grande. Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area due to the possibility of hazardous materials being on board.
There is no risk of any spillage at this time according to local reports. The deceased is said to be the driver of an 18-wheel lorry that the train collided with as it crossed the tracks.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.