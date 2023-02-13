By Chris King • 13 February 2023 • 23:28

One dead as train derails in Montgomery County, Texas, after colliding with an 18-wheel lorry

An 18-car train derailed in Montgomery County, Texas, after it collided with a lorry that was crossing the tracks, killing the vehicle’s driver.

Another train has derailed in the United States today, Monday, February 13, this time in East Montgomery County, Texas. At least one person is said to have died after the 16-car freight train left the tracks. Local authorities have warned of a possible hazmat incident, as reported by Upward News.

🚨 JUST IN: Today, 16 rail cars derailed in Montgomery County, Texas; at least one person has died. Possible hazardous material situation. pic.twitter.com/iter18T6Jk — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 13, 2023

As was the case when another train derailed in the Ohio village of East Palestine 10 days ago, this derailment also occurred near a waterway. This time, it is a major river, the Rio Grande. Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area due to the possibility of hazardous materials being on board.

There is no risk of any spillage at this time according to local reports. The deceased is said to be the driver of an 18-wheel lorry that the train collided with as it crossed the tracks.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.