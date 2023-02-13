Silvio Berlusconi criticises Zelenskyy and suggests US give Ukraine money in exchange for ceasefire

By Chris King • 13 February 2023 • 4:12

Image of Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi. Credit: MikeDotta/Shutterstock.com

The US should give Ukraine money in exchange for a ceasefire suggested former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi as he criticised President Zelenskyy.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, currently the leader of the ruling coalition’s Go Italy party, criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, February 12. If he had stopped attacking the Donbas republics then ‘nothing would have happened’ he insisted.

After voting in regional elections in his home region of Lombardy, Berlusconi told the il Messaggero news outlet: “If I were prime minister, I would not go to talk to Zelenskyy because we see the devastation of his country and the extermination of soldiers and residents”.

“It would have been enough if he had stopped the attacks on the two autonomous republics of Donbas and what is happening would never have happened, so I am very negative about the actions of this gentleman”, he emphasised.

The veteran politician said that he believed the US President Joe Biden should: “speak with Zelenskyy and tell him: ‘When the war is over, you will have a Marshall Plan to rebuild Ukraine at your disposal'”.

This measure could involve $6 billion to $9 billion in support on the condition that Zelenskyy: “orders a ceasefire and that from tomorrow we will not give you any more dollars or give you any more weapons. Only that could convince this gentleman to achieve a ceasefire” the Italian added.

Italy’s former prime minister also accused Russia of war crimes in April 2022. He said he was disappointed in President Vladimir Putin, with whom he had previously enjoyed a friendly relationship.

He called on Europe to put forward proposals for a peace settlement and to persuade Ukraine to accept ‘Putin’s issues’. In January 2023, Silvio Berlusconi lamented the lack of a plan to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In his view, only the Pope had proposed such a plan, as reported by kommersant.ru.

