Chopin’s Longing: The Arts Society Mallorca’s talk on the life and legacy of a musical genius

By Betty Henderson • 15 February 2023 • 11:30

Arts fans will learn all about Chopin’s Slavic soul in a special talk with The Arts Society Mallorca. Photo credit: Prachaya Roekdeethaweesab / shutterstock.com

THE Arts Society Mallorca are preparing to host another fascinating talk, this time inviting guests to follow in the artistic footsteps of musician, Chopin. Jeanette Biesbroeck will deliver the Chopin’s Longing talk on Tuesday, February 21.

The talk invites guests to step into the classical virtuoso’s life, travelling back in time through Poland via Vienna, Paris, London and Mallorca. Briesbroeck is a classical piano expert who loves to share her passion with fellow arts fans.

Everyone is welcome at the talk which costs €20 for non-members at the scenic Son Mutaner Golf Club.

The arts group has several other exciting upcoming events including a talk by Dr Jacqueline Cockburn on Joaquin Sorolla on Tuesday, March 14 and a talk by Lucia Gahlin on the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb on Tuesday, May 9.

The Arts Society Mallorca is part of The Arts Society based in London, it is a leading arts education and cultural charity, bringing people together over a shared love for the arts. Membership of the society costs €90 for 12 months for individuals or €170 for couples which includes entry to events. More information is available online: https://theartssociety.org/mallorca