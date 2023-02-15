Party pardon for former Italian PM Berlusconi as court acquits him of witness bribery charges in ‘Bunga Bunga’ party trial

By Betty Henderson • 15 February 2023 • 16:00

Charges have been dropped against former Italian Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi in a witness bribery trial. Photo credit: Ricardo Stuckert/PR / Wikimedia Commons

ITALY’S former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been cleared of allegations that he bribed witnesses in a previous trial into his infamous ‘Bunga Bunga’ parties.

A Milan court cleared the 86-year-old billionaire on Wednesday, February 15, putting an end to the case which has overshadowed his reputation for the last decade.

The former trial accused Berlusconi of paying a 17-year-old Moroccan nightclub dancer for sex at one of his ‘Bunga Bunga’ parties. Speculation began during and after the trial that the politician had paid off 28 people to give false testimonies about the events at his infamous gatherings.

Some women deny any wrongdoing at the parties, while others said orgies took place and female guests dressed as nuns to give erotic dances. Berlusconi has always denied charges describing it as a smear campaign.

A report released by the court stated that the witnesses should have been classified as suspects, so previous charges do not apply. Prosecutors previously called for a six year prison term for the former head of government, whose Forza Italia party is a crucial part of current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government.