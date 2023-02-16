Botulism case triggers milk product recall in Australia

By Glenn Wickman • 16 February 2023 • 14:10

Image by Food Standards Australia New Zealand

AN almond milk drink has been urgently removed from supermarket shelves in Australia after a consumer was admitted to hospital with symptoms of botulism.

All batches of Inside Out Unsweetened Almond Milk have been recalled from Woolworths stores in the New South Wales (NSW) area “due to potential biotoxin contamination (Botulinum toxin)​”, according to the Food Standards Australia New Zealand website.

“Consumers should not eat this product. Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund,” the authorities advise.

As reported by the BBC, the NSW health ministry issued the warning after a person experienced “severe symptoms of botulism after drinking the product”, leading to their immediate hospitalisation where they continued to receive treatment at the time of reporting.

A test then confirmed the presence of the toxin in the milk.

The company that produces the drink, Inside Out Nutritious Goods, issued a voluntary recall “as soon as we were informed of a potential contamination issue”, spokespeople told the BBC.

Experts report that botulism can cause muscle weakness, tiredness and vertigo, leading to paralysis and eventually fatal breathing difficulties if left untreated.

Described by the CDC as “a rare but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves”, early diagnosis and treatment are vital to ensure complete recovery.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.