Spanish faith leaders unite to release statement renouncing abortion and euthanasia

By Betty Henderson • 16 February 2023 • 15:21

Leaders from different faith groups in Spain came together to sign a statement against abortion and euthanasia. Photo credit: DiócesisMálaga (via Facebook)

RELIGIOUS leaders came together in Madrid at the Spanish Episcopal Conference to sign a new declaration on topics including euthanasia and abortion on Wednesday, February 15.

Leaders from the Catholic church, Russian Orthodox church, Reformed Episcopal church, Romanian Orthodox church, Orthodox Ecumenical church and the Spanish Islamic Commission signed the agreement on ‘the dignity of human life’ at the Spanish Episcopal Conference in Madrid.

The statement announces that the leaders are “increasingly concerned by how for decades Spanish law has, in some cases, left human life seriously unprotected”, in relation to laws on abortion and euthanasia. They say that, “respect for the dignity of life” is a sign “of progress” in a society.

The leaders read passages from the Bible and the Quran about the sacredness of life before presenting their statement. The statement is directed at the three branches of the Spanish government.

The religious leaders also expressed their concern at the Constitutional Court’s decision to reject an appeal from the conservative PP asking them to cut the deadline for permitting abortions.

Representatives of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain refused to join in signing the accord.