Costa Blanca South NIBS: News in Brief from Costa Blanca South

By Betty Henderson • 17 February 2023 • 12:26

Costa Blanca South NIBS: Your weekly newsflash from the Costa Blancqa south area. Photo credit: Ximonic (Simo Räsänen) / Wikimedia Commons

Computer whizzes

An internet and computer help club has launched to help La Marina residents learn more about their devices and resolve any technical issues users might be facing. The club meets every Tuesday from 10:30am at La Marina Social Centre.

Rotary International

Torrevieja’s branch of the Rotary Club is inviting new members to join their community and professional network. The group holds regular talks on fascinating global topics, cares for the community with a range of charity events and environmental action.

Haute Couture

A Torrevieja-inspired fashion collection went on show at Madrid Fashion Week on Friday, February 17. Designer Eduardo Navarrete launched a swim collection featuring 25 different pieces in his 61st collection with designs inspired by the coastal city.

Purrfect purchases

A brand-new charity shop has opened in Sax, raising money to rescue cats in the Alicante area. The Joe the Cat Man charity or Asociación Joe el Hombre Gato has a new charity shop, open Mondays to Saturdays from 10am- 2pm.

Students save

Authorities in Orihuela announced a price freeze for bus season tickets used by students travelling to university at the Escuela Politécnica Superior de Orihuela. The bus pass will now remain at €27, encouraging students to take the bus.

Serial scammer

Police in Murcia have detained a man on suspicion of scamming more than 100 people. The man contacted victims through social media, promising them wealth through a get-rich-quick scheme. The man is accused of scamming victims out of €100,000.