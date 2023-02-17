ISIS leader Hamza al-Hosi killed in US and Syrian helicopter raid

By Chris King • 17 February 2023 • 19:07

Image of fighter holding up a weapon. Credit: Getmilitaryphotos/Shutterstock.com

A helicopter raid involving US and Syrian forces has resulted in the death of a senior ISIS leader Hamza al-Hosi.

In a statement released this afternoon, Friday, February 17, US Central Command confirmed that Hamza al-Hosi, a senior ISIS leader had been killed in northeastern Syria. He was reportedly taken out during a helicopter raid conducted by joint Syrian and US forces late last night, Thursday 16.

ISIS Senior Leader Killed and Four U.S. Servicemembers Wounded in Helicopter Raid in Northeastern Syria pic.twitter.com/j2a8IWsQw2 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 17, 2023

An explosion reportedly injured four members of the assault team during the incident, along with a dog, but no further information was revealed as to what caused the blast. They were all said to be in Iraq receiving treatment.

A statement read: ‘Last night, during a partnered US and Syrian Democratic Forces helicopter raid in northeastern Syria, an explosion on target resulted in four US servicemembers and one working dog wounded’.

‘The targeted ISIS leader, Hamza al-Homsi, was killed. The servicemembers and working dog are receiving treatment in a US medical facility in Iraq‘, it added. Not a lot of information is available on the deceased commander or on his actual position in the terrorist organisation.

Only last week, another senior ISIS official was also killed during a raid involving US and SDF forces. Ibrahim Al Qahtani was believed to have been in the process of forming plans to break ISIS fighters out of detention centres.

