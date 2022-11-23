Paris flight diverted to Iraq after crew member suffers fatal heart attack mid-air

By Chris King • 23 November 2022 • 1:29

Image of Irbil International Airport in Iraq. Credit: Google maps - حمودي النجم

A Gulf Air flight en route to Paris from Bahrain was diverted to Iraq after one of its crew members suffered a sudden and fatal heart attack in mid-air.

After a crew member suffered a sudden heart attack on a flight travelling from Bahrain to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Tuesday, November 22, the aircraft was diverted to Iraq. The man tragically passed away later in the day at a hospital in the city of Erbil.

The incident occurred around one and twenty minutes after the jet departed from Bahrain International Airport bound for France. While flying at an altitude of 34,000ft a decision was made by the captain to deal with the medical emergency on board his Gulf Air flight.

He subsequently landed the Airbus A321-253NX on runway 36 at Erbil International Airport. The crew member was rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment, but sadly, the staff at the facility were unable to save his life.

According to a spokesperson for Gulf Air, the flight later departed from Iraq on the same aircraft and continued its journey to Paris. The company insisted that the safety of its crew and passengers tops its list of priorities.

Bahrain’s national carrier thanked the passengers on board flight GF19 for their understanding and patience. The company also expressed its deepest condolences to the deceased crew member’s family and loved ones, as reported by fl360aero.com.

