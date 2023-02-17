New twist in Nicola Bulley case as Lancs Police refer themselves to police watchdog

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 February 2023 • 8:43

Nicola Bulley Missing - Image Twitter Lancs Police

The Nicola Bulley missing person case is turning into a nightmare for Lancs Police, who have now referred themselves to the police watchdog over their prior contact with her.

Lancs police took the unprecedented step of revealing personal details about the missing woman, some hours after they refused to divulge the details during a press conference sighting respect for her and the family.

A statement issued said: “Nicola previously suffered from significant issues with alcohol” brought on by ongoing struggles with menopause” adding that officers had been called to her home 17 days before her disappearance. That visit was over concerns for her welfare.

The information released by the police is said to be key to the case and to understanding what might´ve happened to her. Officers had been called to her home 17 days before she disappeared due to concerns for her welfare.

It is understood that members of the family knew beforehand that the information would be released, but that has still drawn criticism including from her parents.

They said she would not have wanted this and have called on her to come home, according to the Mirror on Friday, February 17.

A statement issued by the family said: “As a family, we were aware beforehand that Lancashire Police, last night, released a statement with some personal details about our Nikki.

“Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her” adding that it “needs to stop.”

Lancs police have been criticised from all quarters including by local politicians and the home secretary who has demanded answers, despite the explanation from both the family and the police. .

The police have defended their statements saying that amateur sleuths, crank calls and online speculation had made their job very difficult. Charlie Hedges, former head of the Missing Children Unit at the National Crime Agency told the Express that it is “getting out of control.”

He added the attention “will have made life incredibly difficult for the police” as responding to them has meant “taking officers away from other tasks.”

With little evidence to go on and speculation rife the Lancs Police have referred themselves to the police watchdog over the handling of their contact with Nicola Bulley prior to her disappearance.

