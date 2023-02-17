Niagara Falls suicide attempt kills mother leaves 5-year-old son critical

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 February 2023 • 9:28

Niagara Falls - Image Jim Lopes / Shutterstock.com

A woman who jumped with her son into the icy waters below Niagara Falls in a suspected suicide attempt has died but her 5-year-old son survived and has been hospitalised in a critical state.

Buffalo News reports on Friday, February 17 that the incident took place earlier this week with local police saying they do not believe that it was an accident.

New York State Park Police Captain Chris Rola told reporters that the boy had been rescued in very difficult conditions, having landed on an icy patch. He is believed to have a severe head injury but is expected to survive after being airlifted to hospital.

Capt Rola added: “Unfortunately, the female did not make it.

“Our rescuers, along with Niagara Falls Fire Department, were able to reach pretty quickly both of the victims.”

“Although today it’s nice out, it’s very icy down there.

“It’s real tough terrain that our guy and our girls were able to get through and get to them and provide that life-saving care and do everything they could but, as far as putting other people at risk, we were going to make every effort for that child that was still alive at the time.

“Niagara Falls is a tough place to perform rescues and we have swift water rescue team we have high-angle rope rescue guys that train all the time.

“Niagara Falls fire [department] is great, and as you can see, the State Police are a great partner with us and their aviation crews top notch.”

It is understood the mother and son were on holiday from Illinois with her husband and had been visiting the falls. The husband and other witnesses are currently being interviewed by police.

Captain Rola continued: “The investigation is ongoing, but we don’t believe it is an accident” adding that the names of the victims wouldn’t be because it is a possible suicide attempt.

The police have not released any further information about the suspected suicide attempt at Niagara Falls.

