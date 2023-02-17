Who says size matters? Doctors express concern over reason for 25% growth

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 February 2023 • 15:35

Size matters - Image Rommel Canlas / Shutterstock.com

Doctors have expressed concern that the average erect male organ has increased in size by 25 per cent over the last 30 years.

An article posted in the World Journal of Men’s Health published on Friday, February 17 says that between 1992 and 2021 the average how grown by 1.5 inches (3.81 cms).

Now most men would say size matters and that´s a good thing, but the researchers at Stanford University said the increase in size could be down to poor diets, sedentary lifestyles and chemicals.

They say this could be one of the factors behind falling fertility rates and as such, a concerning development.

Dr Michael Eisenberg, Professor of Urology at Stanford Medicine, said: “Our reproductive system is one of the most important pieces of human biology.

“If we’re seeing this fast of a change, it means that something powerful is happening to our bodies.

“We should try to confirm these findings and if confirmed, we must determine the cause of these changes.”

The researchers looked at data on the size of 55,761 men’s penises between 1942 and 2021 finding the opposite to what they expected. Their hypothesis was that size would have reduced but in reality, it has gone the other way.

They also found little change between 1942 and 1992 but that the average size had grown rapidly since. Dr Eisenberg added that endocrine-disrupting chemicals that we are exposed to, along with pesticides, and hygiene products could all be making a difference.

‘”As we change our body’s constitution that also affects our hormonal milieu. Chemical exposure has also been posited as a cause for boys and girls going into puberty earlier, which can affect genital development.

The researchers did not focus on fertility but it is believed this could be a more valid reason than many of the recent studies that suggest everything from mobile phones to pollution and toxic air.

In a world of falling family sizes perhaps size doesn´t matter but many will take some convincing.

