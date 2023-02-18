Almost 1,000 athletes sign up for Torrevieja’s Half Marathon and 5K

This figure includes European athletes and those from other countries such as the US or the British Virgin Islands.

Registrations to participate in this historic test of athletics in Torrevieja are now open, through the website: mediomaratontorrevieja.es. The price is €15 for the half marathon and €10 for the 5 kilometres run. The registration period will remain open until February 23.

The circuit of the race is approved and is part of the national calendar of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation. Throughout the course there will be a large deployment with medical assistance to attend to any incident and a field hospital will be set up at the finish line.

In addition to the Local Police and Civil Protection, around 200 volunteers, are expected to be present along the entire route of the race.