Elche sends 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid for earthquake victims in Syria

On Thursday, February 16, the city sent a lorry with 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid for those affected.

The Councillor for Social Rights, Mariano Valera, has thanked the great wave of solidarity shown by the citizens of Elche.

Valera recalled that a bank account was also made available to the public, which has raised more than €5,600, of which €1,500 went towards the purchase of pharmaceutical material and the rest towards hygiene products and tents.

Meanwhile, the president of the Refugee Platform of Elche, Joaquina Agullo acknowledged the work of all the volunteers and said that the aid will go to the northwest of Syria, one of the most difficult areas to access due to the different bureaucratic procedures.

The president of the volunteer organisation Concienciate, Gorka Chazarra emphasised the great response of the population to this initiative, which has been carried out in record time. He thanked the participation of the council, Civil Protection and the Refugee Platform, as well as companies, individuals and educational centres that have been involved in the donations.