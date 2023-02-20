Catstravaganza: Calling all cat lovers in Axarquía for a special fundraising event this March

By Betty Henderson • 20 February 2023 • 12:27

Axarquía Animal Rescue are holding a meet and greet and fundraising event where guests can support the charity in caring for cats like Kasi. Photo credit: Axarquía Animal Rescue (via Facebook)

AXARQUÍA Animal Rescue are calling all cat lovers for a ‘catstravaganza’ fundraising day on Sunday, March 19. As well as enjoying fundraising activities and socialising with other local cat lovers, guests will also get the chance to meet cats up for adoption from the AAR.

The event will be packed full of fundraising activities and market stalls offering great bargains as well as live music and homemade cakes and treats for guests to sample. Guests will also have the chance to meet some of the cats and kittens which the AAR lovingly cares for, who are seeking foster homes or forever homes.

The AAR are holding this special fundraising event in Benajarafe to raise much-needed funds for the organisation’s TNR (Trap, Neuter and Return) project to neuter stray cats in the Axarquía region and their rescue work, saving abused and abandoned cats and kittens.

The event is set to take place at the Restaurante Puerto Niza in Benajarafe from 11am until 3pm. Dogs are welcome at the event but organisers request that they are kept on a lead at all times.