By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 May 2024 • 15:50

Photo: Facebook / La Sala by the Sea

La Sala by the Sea is now open and the party’s just getting started!

Nestled along the stunning Marbella coastline, this luxurious beachfront venue boasts breathtaking ocean views, deluxe pool and beach beds, and an electrifying atmosphere that’s simply unmatched.

Now, get ready for the return of Marbella’s freshest pool party series – Le Bleu, now in its fourth season. These eight exclusive events, sponsored by Ciroc Vodka, kick off on Saturday May 11 so, prepare to be entertained from sunup to sundown.

The Le Bleu pool parties are scheduled for eight Saturdays throughout the summer, promising unrivalled entertainment and style: May 11 (Opening event), June 1, 15 and 29; July 13 and 27; August 24 and September 21.

Each event will feature a roster of renowned DJs, alongside talented dancers and live percussionists, ensuring a high-energy atmosphere that’ll keep you on your feet!

Walk in and float out

Those attending will also have the opportunity to indulge in a ‘Taste of Thailand’ thanks to La Sala by the Sea’s incredible authentic menu featuring: Thai Prawn Toast, Chicken Satay, and Pad Thai Noodles to name but a few dishes.

Guaranteed to be a series of sell-out events, Pre-Booking is essential so please contact La Sala by the Sea today to reserve your bed or table for lunch at reservations@LaSalaByTheSea.com or call 952 813 882.

Whether you’re dining in the restaurant, lounging on a plush pool bed, or relaxing on a beach bed, the vibe at La Sala by the Sea is designed to make you walk in and float out.