Get active while raising money for Arboleas Community Foodbank with a fun 10k run/ walk this April

By Betty Henderson • 21 February 2023 • 15:59

Arboleas Community Foodbank relies on the generosity of the community to stock its shelves for the most vulnerable people in the area. Photo credit: Arboleas Community Foodbank (via Facebook)

A WHOLE host of local businesses are coming together to hold a charity ten kilometre run or walk on Saturday, April 15. The exciting initiative is set to get the community moving while raising funds for the incredible work done by Arboleas Community Foodbank.

The event has been organised along a beautiful route along the Vía Verde which connects Arboleas with Fines, where work is finishing up along a new path for residents and visitors to enjoy the incredible landscape, tucked inside a valley.

Organisers include All Box Boxing for Fitness club, Casa Limaria Holiday Home Rentals, and Get Branded, who are coming together to support the foodbank in purchasing essential items and food products for the most vulnerable in the local community.

Participants are also seeking sponsorship for the event. To offer a donation or your time as a volunteer, please contact Craig +711 050 868 or the foodbank by Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arboleascommunityfoodbank

The foodbank recently reached its second anniversary of operating in the area and is so grateful to all of the community support it receives but relies on support from volunteers.