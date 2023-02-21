By Imran Khan • 21 February 2023 • 18:55

UPDATE: Over 2,500 people displaced and 44 killed after devastating rainfall in Brazil. Photo by Nelson Antoine Shutterstock.com

UPDATE February 21 (6.55 pm) – Authorities in Brazil have said more than 2,500 people have been displaced and 44 killed after heavy rains caused devastation

Major landslides and flooding caused by heavy rainfall has resulted in devastating the coastal parts of Sao Paulo in Brazil.

An official statement from the state government of Sao Paulo said that the death toll on Tuesday, February 21 has increased to 44, as per Reuters.

“Almost 2,500 people are still displaced or homeless”, said a statement by the state government, adding that ” rescue works are ongoing”.

Heavy rainfall hit the coastal towns located in the southeastern parts of the country, and the city of Sao Sebastiao is reported to have been hit the worse.

Brazil´s president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has now stated the government will rebuild the town, which is home to about 91,000 residents, and will be constructing new houses in safer areas.

ORIGINAL February 20 (7.52 am) – Authorities in Brazil have said that at least 36 people have died due to floods and landslides caused by an extreme weather event

Heavy rainfall in Brazil has resulted in the death of at least 36 people, after parts of the country were hit by flooding and landslides.

A recent statement released by Sao Paulo state authorities suggests that hundreds of people have also been displaced as experts are calling this an extreme weather event that has hit Brazil’s southeastern parts.

As per Reuters, search and rescue work is being conducted to find victims, clear roads and reconnect communities that have been cut off after the heavy rain.

More rainfall has been forecast for Sao Paolo’s coastal region, as fears of a higher death toll are increasing, as the fire department and civil defence teams face challenges.

The government of Brazil has said that they are determined to mobilise several of its ministries to help victims, commence reconstruction work, and restore infrastructure.

Officials have also announced that a 180-day state of calamity has also been announced for six cities.

A statement released by the government said, “On Monday, Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas will meet federal officials as they coordinate the response to the tragedy”.

Local news outlets have also reported that South America´s largest port of Santos was also affected as winds exceeding 55kmph (35mph) along with one-meter-high waves disrupted operations.

