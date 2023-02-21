The most popular international university destinations for study

By Laura Kemp • 21 February 2023 • 10:06

Image - JKstock/shutterstock

Studying abroad is the perfect way to immerse yourself in another culture and way of life. It offers the chance to travel new places, meet new and exciting people and have some of the best and most important experiences of your life. But deciding where you want to live and study can be a tough decision and depends on what you want to get from living in another country.

Do you want to study at a top university? Do you want to live in a country with beautiful weather? Are you looking for a better balance between your studies and your personal life, or do you want to fully immerse yourself in another culture and language? These are all questions that will affect your decision. In this education supplement, we have taken a look at the most popular international destinations to go to university.

Spain

Spain is ranked as one of the top 10 places to study, with the country offering so many different perks depending on the region you choose. A country steeped in culture, history, gastronomy and activities, there is truly an area in Spain for everyone.

The country has so much to offer and is also perfect for those who want to study languages and improve their Spanish linguistic skills. It’s also growing in popularity as a place to study business, finance, and marketing. Madrid and Barcelona, two international centres, entice prospective students with their diversity and top-notch colleges while also offering fantastic (and reasonably priced!) environments for students.

Seville, Valencia, or Santander might be more appealing to those seeking a slightly more intimate setting. Regardless of your preferences, Spain is a well-liked study-abroad location because of everything it has to offer.

Sweden

Sweden is consistently ranked as one of the best places in the world to live and study. Its work-life balance, abundance of outdoor activities, high standard of living and commitment to innovation make it the perfect destination to attend university.

Whether you decide to pursue your studies in a large city like Stockholm or a small town like Växjö, you’ll be able to take advantage of all that this beautiful nation and its liberal citizens have to offer.

Sweden is the perfect place for students interested in sustainable living, addressing environmental challenges, or those interested in being in an area known for academic excellence.

UK

World-famous academic institutions like Cambridge and Oxford are located in England and its universities are leaders in research and innovation, routinely ranked among the best in the world. It’s also a preferred choice for first-time study abroad students because it makes it simple to adjust to living in another country. For individuals who aren’t used to travelling abroad, a familiar culture and, of course, a common language make the transition less intimidating.

With cities like London, Manchester, and Brighton to explore, as well as loads of towns, villages and stunning national parks, living here gives students the opportunity to experience amazing historical locations and activities – from the Tower of London to Stonehenge.

USA

The United States has held the title of most popular destination to study abroad for many years. The prominent institutions in the nation’s top international university rankings, drawing students from all over the world who are hungry for academic greatness.

The US has an unrivalled selection of programmes and subjects thanks to its more than 5,500 universities and colleges. No matter what your interests or professional goals are, you can discover a subject that fits them.

The United States is a melting pot of various cultures, faiths, races, and nationalities, and diversity is at the core of its identity. Every state in the US is different, with its own quirks, landscape, history and culture.

