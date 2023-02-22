It’s going swimmingly: construction begins on municipal swimming pool and sports centre in Marbella

By Betty Henderson • 22 February 2023 • 11:00

Authorities look on as work gets underway at a brand-new municipal swimming pool in Las Chapas. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

CONSTRUCTION began on a new community swimming pool in the Las Chapas neighbourhood of Marbella on Tuesday, February 21.

The indoor municipal swimming pool is part of a state-of-the-art health and fitness centre which is under construction on the 6000 metre squared plot of land. The indoor swimming pool will be 25 metres long and will feature a range of facilities including changing rooms, a function room, and a cafeteria area.

In addition to the swimming pool, various sports courts are set to be built including pádel courts with a grandstand for spectators to sit in. Other facilities are included in the construction project such as a car park and a new health centre on an adjoining piece of land.

The City Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, toured the site alongside a team of councillors as work got underway on the project. Muñoz said the project has a time scale of eight months and will be completed by the end of 2023.

Authorities hope that as well as providing local residents with a much-needed leisure space, the sports centre will also play host to a range of local and regional sports competitions.