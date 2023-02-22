It’s going swimmingly: construction begins on municipal swimming pool and sports centre in Marbella

By Betty Henderson • 22 February 2023 • 11:00
Authorities look on as work gets underway at a brand-new municipal swimming pool in Las Chapas.
Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella
CONSTRUCTION began on a new community swimming pool in the Las Chapas neighbourhood of Marbella on Tuesday, February 21.
The indoor municipal swimming pool is part of a state-of-the-art health and fitness centre which is under construction on the 6000 metre squared plot of land. The indoor swimming pool will be 25 metres long and will feature a range of facilities including changing rooms, a function room, and a cafeteria area.
In addition to the swimming pool, various sports courts are set to be built including pádel courts with a grandstand for spectators to sit in. Other facilities are included in the construction project such as a car park and a new health centre on an adjoining piece of land.
The City Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, toured the site alongside a team of councillors as work got underway on the project. Muñoz said the project has a time scale of eight months and will be completed by the end of 2023.
Authorities hope that as well as providing local residents with a much-needed leisure space, the sports centre will also play host to a range of local and regional sports competitions.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.